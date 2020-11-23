OTTAWA -- Kingston and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region move into the "yellow-protect" zone today, which includes limits on restaurant and bar hours and capacity.

The Ontario government announced Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health will move from the green-prevent level to yellow following a rise in cases. After one week in the "orange-restrict" zone, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, which includes Cornwall, Alexandria, Prescott-Russell, Clarence-Rockland and Hawkesbury, will move to yellow.

Under the "yellow-protect" level in Ontario's COVID-19 tiered system, last call at restaurants and bars is 11 p.m. and establishments must close at 12 a.m. A limit of six people may be seated together.

The City of Ottawa remains in the "orange-restrict" level.

Here is a look at the rules for Kingston and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region under the "yellow-protect" level.

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Limit of six people may be seated together

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres or impermeable barrier required between tables

Require patron contact information for all seated patrons

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

Capacity limits of 10 people indoors per room or 25 people outdoors in classes. 50 people indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment

Maximum of 50 spectators indoors or 100 outdoors

Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact

Face coverings required except when exercising

Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility

Require reservation for entry, one reservation for teams

Retail

Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metre distance and face covering required

Personal care services

Require contact information from all patrons

Oxygen bars, steam rooms and saunas closed

Cinemas