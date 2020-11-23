Advertisement
Code Yellow: Kingston, Eastern Ontario Health Unit move into 'protect' zone
Infectious disease specialist Dr. Abdu Sharkawy tells CTV Morning Live people should be avoiding any special gatherings and limiting trips due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
OTTAWA -- Kingston and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region move into the "yellow-protect" zone today, which includes limits on restaurant and bar hours and capacity.
The Ontario government announced Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health will move from the green-prevent level to yellow following a rise in cases. After one week in the "orange-restrict" zone, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, which includes Cornwall, Alexandria, Prescott-Russell, Clarence-Rockland and Hawkesbury, will move to yellow.
Under the "yellow-protect" level in Ontario's COVID-19 tiered system, last call at restaurants and bars is 11 p.m. and establishments must close at 12 a.m. A limit of six people may be seated together.
The City of Ottawa remains in the "orange-restrict" level.
Here is a look at the rules for Kingston and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region under the "yellow-protect" level.
Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
- Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
- Limit of six people may be seated together
- Face coverings except when eating or drinking only
- No buffet style service
- Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar
- Karaoke permitted, with restrictions
- Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
- Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres or impermeable barrier required between tables
- Require patron contact information for all seated patrons
Sports and recreational fitness facilities
- Capacity limits of 10 people indoors per room or 25 people outdoors in classes. 50 people indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment
- Maximum of 50 spectators indoors or 100 outdoors
- Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact
- Face coverings required except when exercising
- Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
- Require reservation for entry, one reservation for teams
Retail
- Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
- Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metre distance and face covering required
Personal care services
- Require contact information from all patrons
- Oxygen bars, steam rooms and saunas closed
Cinemas
- Maximum of 50 people indoors or 100 outdoors
- 50 people indoors per auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
- Face coverings except when eating or drinking only
- Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Require contact information from all patrons