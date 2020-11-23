OTTAWA -- Kingston and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region move into the "yellow-protect" zone today, which includes limits on restaurant and bar hours and capacity.

The Ontario government announced Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health will move from the green-prevent level to yellow following a rise in cases. After one week in the "orange-restrict" zone, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region, which includes Cornwall, Alexandria, Prescott-Russell, Clarence-Rockland and Hawkesbury, will move to yellow.

Under the "yellow-protect" level in Ontario's COVID-19 tiered system, last call at restaurants and bars is 11 p.m. and establishments must close at 12 a.m. A limit of six people may be seated together.

The City of Ottawa remains in the "orange-restrict" level.

Here is a look at the rules for Kingston and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region under the "yellow-protect" level.

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments

  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m.
  • Establishments must be closed from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.
  • Limit of six people may be seated together
  • Face coverings except when eating or drinking only
  • No buffet style service
  • Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar
  • Karaoke permitted, with restrictions
  • Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions
  • Require patrons to be seated; 2 metres or impermeable barrier required between tables
  • Require patron contact information for all seated patrons

Sports and recreational fitness facilities

  • Capacity limits of 10 people indoors per room or 25 people outdoors in classes. 50 people indoors in areas with weights or exercise equipment
  • Maximum of 50 spectators indoors or 100 outdoors
  • Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact
  • Face coverings required except when exercising
  • Require contact information for all members of the public that enter the facility
  • Require reservation for entry, one reservation for teams

Retail

  • Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls
  • Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; two metre distance and face covering required

Personal care services

  • Require contact information from all patrons
  • Oxygen bars, steam rooms and saunas closed

Cinemas

  • Maximum of 50 people indoors or 100 outdoors
  • 50 people indoors per auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health
  • Face coverings except when eating or drinking only
  • Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11  p.m.
  • Require contact information from all patrons