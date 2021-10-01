Advertisement
'Coco' the dog stolen from outside Heron Road business, Ottawa police say
Published Friday, October 1, 2021 12:16PM EDT
Ottawa police say Coco was stolen from outside a Heron Road business on Sept. 27. (Photo courtesy: Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a stolen dog in Ottawa's south end.
Police say 'Coco' was stolen while leashed outside a commercial business on Heron Road, near Walkley Road.
Coco is a medium-large mixed Border Collie/Golden Retriever, with black and white patches on her chest and three white paws.
Police say the suspect is a white woman, 30 to 40 years-old, and was driving a grey Pontiac van with tinted windows.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.