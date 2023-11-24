OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cocaine, machetes seized in Vanier drug bust

    Police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a drug bust in Vanier that took place on Wednesday.

    A search warrant was conducted on a residence following community concerns of drug trafficking at a residence in the 200 block of Durocher Street, just north of Montreal Road in Vanier.

    The investigation began earlier this month and was conducted by the Ottawa Police Service Street Crime Unit and the Vanier Neighbourhood Resource Team.

    Cocaine, hydromorphone pills, two machetes and Canadian currency were seized.

    Martin Massia, 55-years-old, of Ottawa was arrested and charged with

    • Three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
    • Possession of proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000

    He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

     

     

     

     

