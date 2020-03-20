OTTAWA -- The CN Cycle for CHEO has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to participants, the CN Cycle Committee announced the CN Cycle for CHEO set for Sunday, May 3 has been postponed. Organizers say they will reschedule the event for later this year, and a date will be announced later.

The letter says “due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 changes must be made to the way we go about our daily lives. To respect the situation and your safety, we have made the very difficult, but necessary, decision to postpone the CN Cycle for CHEO.”

The CN Cycle for CHEO is one of the biggest fundraisers for CHEO to support kids fighting cancer. On average, 75 kids are diagnosed with cancer each year at CHEO.

Last year’s event raised a record $1.115 million for pediatric cancer treatment and research at CHEO. More than 4,200 people took part in the event last year.