OTTAWA -- Expect a grey day Thursday, with not a lot of warmth.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for showers starting in the morning, with the temperature holding steady near 4°C.

A 60 per cent chance of showers lingers into the evening. Overnight, the showers could change to flurries as the temperature drops to a low of 0°C.

Any flurries are expected to end Friday morning, but clouds stick around and the forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers through the day, with a high of 4°C.

The outlook for the weekend is cloudy, with temperatures near the seasonal average of 9°C, but prepare for the possibility of rain on Sunday.