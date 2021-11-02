It will be mainly cloudy in Ottawa on Tuesday with possible showers later in the day.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 7 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers later this afternoon and this evening. Temperatures will drop to -5 C overnight.

Tomorrow, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of only 3 C. There will be a wind chill of -7 C in the morning.

On Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 5 C.