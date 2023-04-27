Cloudy weather in Ottawa ahead of rainy weekend

It's shaping up to be a rainy weekend in the capital region, but expect a mix of cloudy and sunny weather before that.

On Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy weather with fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high will be 14 C.

Expect the mercury to drop to a chilly 1 C overnight.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 19 C, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.

Then the rain starts. Saturday will see rain and 10 C. Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.

Monday and Tuesday also have a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast.

The typical high for this time of year is 15 C.