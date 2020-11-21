OTTAWA -- It will be a cloudy and cool start to the weekend in Ottawa, and it will end with snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly cloudy today with a slight chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning.

The temperature will drop to minus 10C overnight, but with the wind chill it will feel like minus 13 overnight.

On Sunday, Ottawa will see snow beginning late in the afternoon and continue until Monday. Environment Canada does not give a snow accumulation forecast, but the Weather Network says Ottawa could see 15 to 20 centimeters of snow on Sunday.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa.

Today: Mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperature falling to plus 2C

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low minus 10.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. Snow beginning late in the afternoon. High minus 1C

Sunday night: Periods of snow or rain. Low 0C

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries. High plus 2C

Tuesday: Sunny. High minus 4C

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of flurries. High plus 2C.