OTTAWA -- It's going to be a cloudy, rainy start to the week in the Ottawa region.

On Monday, Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. The high will br 24 C, but the temperature will drop to 18 C in the afternoon.

The risk of some showers and a thunderstorm continues overnight Monday, with the low dropping to 15 C.

On Tuesday, a similar story: cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The high wil be 22 C.

The grey skies are going to clear up later in the week. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid-20s, and Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27 C.