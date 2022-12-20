Cloudy skies in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a cold and cloudy start to the day in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -2 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees this morning and more like -4 degrees this afternoon.

It will be mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Temperatures will fall to -9 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 0 C tomorrow. There will be a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early afternoon. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 degrees early in the day.

It will be cloudy Wednesday evening and temperatures will fall to -8 C overnight.

The winter storm will move into the capital on Thursday. The forecast calls for a chance of flurries or rain during the day and a high of 1 C. Rain or snow will continue overnight and temperatures will stay steady at 1 C.