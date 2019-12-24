OTTAWA -- Last minute Christmas shoppers will be heading out in a cloudy, windy day.

Environment Canada says it will be a mix of sun and clouds on Christmas Eve. The high is minus 2, but with the wind chill it will feel like minus 12 this morning and minus 4 this afternoon. It will also be a windy day- wind gust could reach 40 km/h.

On Christmas Day, it will be similar weather. It will be mainly cloudy and windy throughout the day with a high of minus 2. Christmas night could see a change of flurries.

Boxing Day will be slightly sunny, and chance of flurries.