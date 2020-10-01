OTTAWA -- After showers on and off throughout Wednesday, expect much of the same unsettled weather in Ottawa on Thursday.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 16 C.

That 60 per cent chance of showers continues in the evening and into Friday morning and early afternoon.

Friday, things cool down: the high will be 10 C. The chance of showers decreases to 30 per cent in the evening.

Saturday there's a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 12 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Sunday the high will be 12 C with a mix of sun and cloud.