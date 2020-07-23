OTTAWA -- After some rain overnight, cloudy and wet conditions are expected to continue in the capital on Thursday before things improve heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy Thursday in Ottawa with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and early this evening. There’s also the risk of a thunderstorm.

The high on Thursday will be 26 C, with a humidex of 32.

The clouds should part overnight. Friday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 29 C. Saturday will also be sunny and 30 C.

On Sunday, the rain could return. The high will be 31 C, but there’s a 30 per cent chance of showers that day.

There are also showers in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next week.