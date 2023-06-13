Cloudy, periods of rain in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a gray, rainy day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of rain or drizzle ending late this morning, and then cloudy skies. The forecast high is 22 C, and the humidex will make it feel more like 25.

Skies will clear this evening. The overnight low will be 12 C.

It will be another cloudy day in the capital on Wednesday. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Wednesday’s high will be 22, but the humidex will make it feel more like 25.

Expect cloudy skies Wednesday evening with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 12 C overnight.

On Thursday – cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.