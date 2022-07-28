Cloudy, muggy day ahead in Ottawa

Expect a mainly cloudy and humid day in the capital on Thursday, with showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for a 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon.

There is the risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. The high will be 29 C with the humidex makling it feel more like 35.

The low Thursday night will drop to 17 C, with a 60 per cent showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

On Friday, expect increasing cloudiness with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 27 C with a humidex of 30.

The sun will arrive in time for the long weekend. Saturday will be sunny and 26 C, Sunday will be sunny and 29 C, and Monday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.