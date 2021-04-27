OTTAWA -- After a chilly start to the week, expect the weather to warm up to above seasonal temperatures on Tuesday in the capital.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a high of 16 C in Ottawa. The UV index will be 'moderate', so you may want to put some suncreen on if you're spending a long time outside.

Tuesday evening and overnight there's a 30 per cent chance of showers, starting a several-day stretch where you may need your umbrella.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud in the morning and a 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. The high will be 14 C.

Thursday there's more rain in the forecast with a high of 16 C.

And Friday will see periods of rain with a high of 12 C.