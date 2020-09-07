OTTAWA -- This Labour Day Monday is looking cloudy, with a chance of showers and possibly even a thunderstorm.

Much of the rest of the week is looking similarly dreary.

Environment Canada's forecast for Monday includes clouds with a 60 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The high is 24°C, with a humidex of 29.

A 40 per cent chance of showers lingers into the evening with the risk of a thunderstorm. Overnight, the temperature drops to a low of 11°C.

There could be a bit of sunshine on Tuesday morning, but more clouds move in by the afternoon bringing a 40 per cent chance of showers. Tuesday's high is 20°C with a humidex of 25.

Expect clouds and a 40 per cent chance of showers Wednesday, with a high of 17°C.

Thursday is also looking cloudy, with a 70 per cent chance of showers, and a high of 20°C.