Cloudy end to the work week in Ottawa

It will be a cloudy day in the capital on Friday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for overcast skies and a high of -1 C today.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -12 this morning and more like -5 this afternoon.

It will be cloudy this evening and temperatures will fall to -5 C overnight, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -9.

There will be similar weather to start the weekend in the capital. Saturday’s forecast calls for overcast skies and a high of -1 C.

The wind chill will make it feel more like -9 in the morning and more like -3 in the afternoon.

There will be cloudy periods Saturday evening and temperatures will fall to -8 C overnight.

On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 2 C.