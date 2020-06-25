OTTAWA -- Expect a mainly cloudy Thursday in Ottawa before things start to clear up ahead of the weekend.

Along with the clouds, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 25 C.

It’s a different story on Friday, with the weather agency forecasting a sunny day with a high of 29 C.

On the weekend, however, expect a mixed bag. On Saturday the showers will return, with a high of 24 C.

On Sunday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 26 C.