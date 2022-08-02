Cloudy, chance of showers on Tuesday in Ottawa

Cloudy gray skies in downtown Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash) Cloudy gray skies in downtown Ottawa. (Photo by Marc-Olivier Jodoin on Unsplash)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Taliban under scrutiny as U.S. kills al Qaeda leader in Kabul

The U.S. drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri on the balcony of a Kabul safe house intensified global scrutiny Tuesday of Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and further undermined their efforts to secure international recognition and desperately needed aid.

In this 1998 file photo, Ayman al-Zawahri, left, listens during a news conference with Osama bin Laden in Khost, Afghanistan. (Mazhar Ali Khan / AP)

Pelosi arrives in Malaysia, tensions rise over Taiwan visit

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Malaysia on Tuesday for the second leg of an Asian tour that has been overshadowed by an expected stop in Taiwan, which would escalate tensions with Beijing that claims the self-ruled island as its own territory.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina