Cloudy, chance of showers in Ottawa on Monday

It will be a rainy start to the work week in the capital with a chance of showers throughout the day on Monday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Today’s high will be 12 C.

It will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers this evening. The overnight low will be 3 C.

Expect mainly cloudy skies and a high of 13 C on Tuesday.

There will be cloudy periods tomorrow evening with an overnight low of 0 C.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.