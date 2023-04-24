Cloudy, chance of showers in Ottawa on Monday

Foreigners airlifted out; Sudanese seek refuge from fighting

As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought ways to escape the chaos, fearing that the country's two rival generals will escalate their all-out battle for power once evacuations were completed.

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond -- one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets -- filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.

  • Montreal police investigating suspected vehicle arson

    Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson involving a vehicle in the city's east end early Monday morning. Police say they got the call at around 1:15 a.m. from Rosemont Blvd, near Langelier. A civilian reported a parked car on fire, and officers say a suspect was seen nearby.

    Montreal police are investigating a suspected arson in Montreal's Hochelaga-Maisonneuve neighbourhood, which officers say happened early in the morning on April 24, 2023 (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

  • Some medical procedures cost more in private clinics, Quebec study finds

    A study has found the cost of surgeries and other procedures performed in the private sector in Quebec far exceeds their public-sector equivalents, sometimes by as much as 150 per cent. The study was based on data obtained by the Institut de recherche et d'informations socioéconomiques (IRIS) through an access to information request. IRIS looked at a pilot project initiated in 2016 by former Health and Social Services Minister Gaétan Barrette, which aimed to compare the costs of five types of surgeries and procedures between the public network and three private clinics.

