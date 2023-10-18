Ottawa

    • Cloudy but warm Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa

    It's a cool start to Wednesday in Ottawa, but temperatures are expected to warm up this afternoon.

    The temperature is 6 C at 5:30 a.m.

    Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy day. High 16 C.

    Cloudy tonight. Low +5 C.

    Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C.

    The outlook for Friday, Saturday and Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of rain on all three days. Temperatures will range from a high of 15 C on Friday to 11 C on Saturday and 9 C on Sunday.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 3 C.

