Cloudy but warm Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa

It's a cool start to Wednesday in Ottawa, but temperatures are expected to warm up this afternoon.

The temperature is 6 C at 5:30 a.m.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for mainly cloudy day. High 16 C.

Cloudy tonight. Low +5 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 15 C.

The outlook for Friday, Saturday and Sunday calls for cloudy with a chance of rain on all three days. Temperatures will range from a high of 15 C on Friday to 11 C on Saturday and 9 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 11 C and a low of 3 C.