Cloudy but warm day ahead in the capital

OTTAWA -

A mix of sun and clouds is expected on Thursday, with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

According to Environment Canada the forecast calls for a high of 25 C and feeling like 27 with the humidex.

Overnight, clouds will continue, but there is a risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening. The low will be 12 C.

Friday will be mainly sunny and a high of 27 C.

Saturday will be sunny and a high of 29 C.