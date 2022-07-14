Cloudy but warm day ahead in the capital

Cloudy but warm day ahead in the capital

CTV Ottawa: Cool July saves on energy

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina