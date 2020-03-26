OTTAWA -- Good morning!

The forecast for Thursday in Ottawa calls for above-average temperatures and clouds all day, with rain in the afternoon.

Environment Canada's hourly forecast suggests the rain will start at around 2 p.m.

The high is 9°C. The average for this time of the year is closer to 5°C.

The rain showers should taper off by the evening but there's a 40% chance of some lingering showers overnight. The low is -2°C.

On Friday, expect the sky to clear and the sun to come out. Friday could see a high in the double-digits: 10°C, but expect a chilly start to the morning.

The grey sky is expected to return on the weekend, as both Saturday and Sunday are looking cloudy. Sunday's outlook calls for a chance of rain.