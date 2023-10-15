Cloudy and rainy in Ottawa on Sunday

There is a good chance of showers in the forecast in Ottawa today, with temperatures a bit on the cooler side.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 11 C and a 70 per cent chance of showers Sunday afternoon. The typical high for this time of year is closer to 13 C.

Expect a few more showers this evening with a low of 8 C.

Monday's forecast is cloudy with a small chance of showers and a high of 14 C.

A bit of sunshine is back in the forecast on Tuesday with a high of 15 C.

Wednesday could see a high well above average at 18 C, with a few clouds.