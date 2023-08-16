Cloudy and humid Wednesday in the forecast for Ottawa

A hot, humid and cloudy Wednesday is in the forecast for Ottawa, with a slight chance of showers.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a cloudy Wednesday with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.

Clearing this evening. Low 16 C.

Increasing cloudiness on Thursday, with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. High 28 C, with the humidex making it feel like 35 degrees.

Showers or thunderstorms on Friday. High 22 C.

The outlook for Saturday a mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 25 C and a low of 15 C.