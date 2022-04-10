Cloudy and cool with a chance of showers

The weather in Ottawa will be a bit on the cooler side compared to the last few days, but it’s only temporary.

Environment Canada’s forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 6 C on Sunday, about three degrees cooler than average. It’ll be a cloudy day, with a slight chance of a few flurries in the morning and a few showers in the afternoon.

Expect a chilly evening and early morning tomorrow with a low of -3 C overnight.

Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 12 C, but even that sunny sky is fleeting, as clouds move in Tuesday, bringing several days of rain.

Periods of rain are in the forecast throughout the day Tuesday. The high is 17 C.

Showers are also in the outlook for Wednesday and Thursday with highs between 11 C and 16 C. Friday could see some sunny breaks.