Cloudy and cool Sunday with warmer weather on the way

The weather in Ottawa is cloudy and cool today, but warmer conditions are coming.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa calls for a mainly cloudy sky with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the late afternoon and a high of -4 C, with a wind chill around -10.

Overnight, expect some lingering flurries with a low of -6 C.

Monday could see a few more flurries in the morning, followed by a mainly cloudy afternoon with a high of 3 C. Periods of snow are in the forecast Monday night into Tuesday, with a low of -6 C.

Tuesday's outlook is mainly sunny with a high of 4 C.

Wednesday's high could reach 7 C under a partly sunny sky, while the long-term forecast for Thursday includes a small chance of showers and a high of 11 C.