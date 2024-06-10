Cloudy and cool start to the work week in Ottawa

Ottawa residents will need to keep the raingear nearby today, but there is some relief on the way from the wet stretch of weather.

The capital has received 64.4 mm of over the past four days, including a record 44 mm of rain last Thursday. A total of 6.8 mm of rain fell on Sunday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy Monday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 15 C.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Low 10 C.

Tuesday will start cloudy, before becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 21 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 26 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 25 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C and a low of 13 C.

Hot June

The long-range forecast calls for a hot June in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's monthly temperature forecast calls for above-seasonal temperatures for the national capital region over the next four weeks.