Cloudy and cool Saturday with a warmer Sunday in the forecast

Saturday is looking a bit cloudy and cool, but warmer days are just ahead.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a cloudy day with a high of 9 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. The average high for this time of year is 13 C.

Expect clouds overnight with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 15 C.

Monday could be the first day above 20 C this year, with clouds and a high of 22 C in the forecast.

Tuesday's outlook is rainy with a high of 16 C. Temperatures could dip back down to single digits on Wednesday.