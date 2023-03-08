Cloudy and breezy Wednesday ahead for Ottawa

A cloudy and chilly day is ahead for the capital on Wednesday.

According to Environment Canada, there is a small chance of flurries in the morning. It will be windy this morning, coming from the northwest at 20 km/h, with the wind chill it will feel like -12. The high will reach 0 C.

Overnight, it will be cloudy and low of -7 C. With the wind chill it will feel like -6 this evening and - 4 overnight.

It will be a chilly morning tomorrow, feeling like -13. Thursday’s forecast calls for clouds and a high of -1 C.

Friday, will be cloudy and is expected to get above the freezing mark with a high of 1 C.