Cloudy afternoon Tuesday as mild temperatures linger
OTTAWA -- Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy and there’s a chance of a few flurries late in the evening, according to Environment Canada.
The forecast high is 1°C.
On Tuesday evening, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Overnight, the low is -7°C.
Sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday, with another mild high of 1°C.
The average high for this time of the year is around -5°C.
Clouds return Thursday, bringing periods of snow and a high of -4°C.
Thursday night into Friday, expect a plunge back to frigid, mid-winter temperatures. You’ll be waking up to a low of -20°C Friday morning. Temperatures will remain cold into the final weekend of Winterlude, but expect a turn back to warmer weather by Family Day.