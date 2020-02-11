OTTAWA -- Tuesday afternoon will be cloudy and there’s a chance of a few flurries late in the evening, according to Environment Canada.

The forecast high is 1°C.

On Tuesday evening, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Overnight, the low is -7°C.

Sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday, with another mild high of 1°C.

The average high for this time of the year is around -5°C.

Clouds return Thursday, bringing periods of snow and a high of -4°C.

Thursday night into Friday, expect a plunge back to frigid, mid-winter temperatures. You’ll be waking up to a low of -20°C Friday morning. Temperatures will remain cold into the final weekend of Winterlude, but expect a turn back to warmer weather by Family Day.