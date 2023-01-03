Cloudy, above-average temperatures in Ottawa on Tuesday
The mild stretch of winter weather continues in the capital today and temperatures will be above the average-high for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of 1 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -3 degrees this morning.
The average high for Jan. 3 in Ottawa is -5.7 C, according to Environment Canada.
It will be cloudy this evening and there will be a chance of light snow or freezing rain overnight. Temperatures will fall to 0 C.
Expect cloudy skies tomorrow with a 60 per cent chance of light snow. There will also be a risk of freezing rain. Temperatures will stay steady around 0 C on Wednesday.
Periods of snow will begin tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to -5 C overnight.
On Thursday – periods of snow and a high of -4 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
What happened to Damar Hamlin?
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night's game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience.
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
opinion | What is the CERB advance payment?
In early 2020, 25.1 per cent of Canadians received $2,000 from the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, according to Statistics Canada. In his latest column on CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew explains how repayment works.
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
Alberta lawyer charged for having Manitoba judge followed during COVID-19 restriction case involving churches
An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for hiring an investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.
Russia, shaken by Ukrainian strike, could step up drone use
Emergency crews on Tuesday sifted through the rubble of a building struck by Ukrainian rockets, killing at least 63 Russian soldiers barracked there in the latest blow to the Kremlin's war strategy as Ukraine says Moscow's tactics could be shifting.
Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots
Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say homicide victim was trying to invade home; criminal charges not being considered
No criminal charges are being considered at this time in relation to a homicide that occurred at a Halifax residence Friday evening, say police.
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
-
World Juniors tournament wraps up in Moncton
Monday marked the last two in-person games for the 2023 World Juniors in Moncton, but the tournament brought a big boost and excitement to the city.
Toronto
-
Two people injured after collision involving TTC bus and vehicle
Two people have been injured, one critically, following a crash involving a vehicle and a TTC bus in North York.
-
Suspect wanted in new assault after skipping court date: Toronto police
Toronto police are trying to find a man who failed to show up for a court date and then allegedly assaulted someone at a home.
-
Ransomware group LockBit apologizes, saying 'partner' was behind SickKids attack
A global ransomware operator issued an apology and offered to unlock the data targeted in a ransomware attack on Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children, a move cybersecurity experts say is rare, if not unprecedented, for the infamous group.
Montreal
-
Who's exempt from Canada's foreign homebuyers ban? Here's what you need to know
Canada's ban on foreign homebuyers is now in effect, barring commercial enterprises and individuals outside of Canada from buying residential properties in the country. CTVNews.ca breaks down everything you need to know about the regulations.
-
Quebec immigration program only accepting French applicants
An immigration program designed for entrepreneurs will now only accept applications from French speakers in Quebec. It is part of the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) promise to have 100 per cent of newcomers to the province be francophone by 2026.
-
Shots fired at Plateau-Mont-Royal building overnight: police
Shots were fired at a building in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough late Monday night. Montreal police (SPVM) say no victims or suspects have been located.
Northern Ontario
-
Threatening signs posted in wooded area by two northern Ontario First Nations
Residents from two First Nations in northern Ontario are speaking out after threatening hand-written signs were posted in a wooded area, calling it a hate crime.
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
-
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
London
-
Rainfall warning for London area
A rainfall warning is in effect for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton. Environment Canada warns that ran could be heavy at times and that the frozen ground means a reduced ability to absorb the precipitation.
-
Cyclist killed in early morning crash
The Elgin County OPP Traffic Reconstruction Team is on scene on Wellington Road after a fatal crash claimed the life of a cyclist on Monday morning.
-
Bills' Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say his heart stopped following a tackle during the Monday Night Football game, which was indefinitely postponed. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter of the nationally televised game against the Cincinnati Bengals and was given medical treatment for nearly 20 minutes before being taken to a hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Alberta lawyer charged for having Manitoba judge followed during COVID-19 restriction case involving churches
An Alberta lawyer is facing criminal charges for hiring an investigator to follow a Manitoba judge during a high-profile pandemic restrictions case.
-
From exercise routines to diets: Winnipeg health experts weigh in on New Year's resolutions
It is prime time for New Year's resolutions, with diets and gym goals at the top of many people's lists, but fitness experts say a new calendar year shouldn't be the sole factor in a lifestyle change.
-
Beijing threatens response to 'unacceptable' COVID testing on passengers from China
The Chinese government sharply criticized COVID-19 testing requirements imposed on passengers from China and threatened countermeasures against countries involved, which include the U.S. and several European nations.
Kitchener
-
GRCA urges caution around watershed ahead of rainfall
An expected 30 millimetres of rain in southern Ontario over the next two days has prompted a statement from the Grand River Conservation Authority.
-
Fatal hit and run south of Brantford under investigation
Norfolk County OPP are looking for a suspect in connection to a collision that left one person dead.
-
First baby of 2023 born in Waterloo Region shares father’s birthday
The first birth of the year in Waterloo Region belongs to a Kitchener couple, but Jan. 1 is a date the new father has celebrated his whole life.
Calgary
-
Snowkiting takes off in Alberta as more people learn about the extreme sport
Snowkiting is similar to kite surfing, but it's much easier to learn, given that the rider isn't trying to stand up on water and is instead looking to cruise around a frozen lake, snow-covered field or mountain slope
-
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3M in 2021: report
Canada's 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $14.3 million in 2021, smashing the previous record of $11.8 million set in 2018, according to the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA).
-
Calgary realtor predicts what the housing market will be like in 2023
A Calgary realtor expects more challenges ahead for the housing market in 2023 as it recovers from interest rate hikes that spooked both buyers and sellers alike.
Saskatoon
-
'I just like helping people': Snow angels pulling cars out for free
With snowbanks piling high all over town, even in a city known for winter weather, this is more than some vehicles can handle.
-
Two dead in collision on Sask. Highway 11: RCMP
Northbound traffic on Highway 11 at the town of Osler was shut down Sunday night following a three-vehicle collision.
-
More coordination on social issues needed in 2023, says Saskatoon mayor
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark says the city needs stronger partnerships if it’s going to contend with social issues like homelessness, addiction and mental health in 2023.
Edmonton
-
Volatile gas prices expected to soften impact of Alberta fuel tax holiday: experts
While Alberta suspended its collection of the provincial fuel tax, market experts say volatile gas prices will likely mean motorists will not notice the difference.
-
'Pretty demoralizing': Vandals hit Edmonton community league hall for second time
The Riverbend Community League is preparing to once again rebuild and repair their Brookside Hall after a second break-in three months.
-
Ottawa 19-year-old arrested for Twitter threats to Parliament Hill, embassies
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for posting threats on Twitter targeting Parliament Hill, the Department of National Defence and local embassies.
Vancouver
-
Police called after fireworks ignite in Vancouver condo
A video circulating online is raising eyebrows, and safety concerns, as it shows a number of fireworks exploding either inside a Yaletown condo or on its very small balcony.
-
Living in B.C.: What will cost more, less, and the same in 2023
After a 2022 marked by painful inflation levels, British Columbians can expect to some necessities to cost the same in 2023, with a handful being cheaper but unlikely to make up for food costs that’ll continue to rise.
-
'What's up? Are you here for my mice?' B.C. man captures close-up video of young bobcat
A young bobcat was caught on camera, running over snow covered ground and hiding under a picnic table, after sneaking into an aircraft hangar in Kamloops B.C. last week.
Regina
-
Bedard bedazzles, breaks 5 records as Canada eliminates Slovakia with overtime win
Canada is off to the semifinals at the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard scored at 5:17 of overtime on an incredible individual effort as the tournament hosts defeated Slovakia 4-3 on Monday.
-
Minor injuries reported following fire in downtown Regina hotel
Crews with the Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a fire at a downtown Regina hotel on Sunday.
-
Independent investigation underway after death of inmate in custody: Moose Jaw police
The Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) has requested an independent investigation following the death of a person in custody.