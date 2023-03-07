Cloudy, a few flurries in Ottawa on Tuesday

It will be a cold, cloudy day in the capital on Tuesday.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies, flurries and a high of -4 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 this morning and more like -10 this afternoon.

A few flurries will begin late this morning and continue into the evening.

There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday night and the overnight low will be -7 C.

It will be slightly warmer in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning.

The high will be 0 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -14 early in the day.

There will be a chance of flurries in the evening and temperatures will fall to -5 C overnight.

On Thursday – cloudy and a high of 3 C.