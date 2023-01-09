Cloudy, a few flurries in Ottawa on Monday
It will be a cloudy start to the work week in Ottawa, and temperatures will be slightly above the average high for this time of year.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a high of -1 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -12 this morning and more like -7 this afternoon.
The average high for Jan. 9 in Ottawa is -6.1 C, according to Environment Canada.
A few flurries will begin this afternoon and will end this evening. Temperatures will fall to -13 C overnight, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -15.
It will be another grey day in the capital tomorrow. Expect cloudy skies and a high of -7 C. The wind chill will make it feel more like -16 in the morning and more like -10 in the afternoon.
Temperatures will fall to -11 C overnight.
On Wednesday – flurries and a high of -6 C.
