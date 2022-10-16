Clouds to move in but temperatures still comfortable
A clear morning will make way to a cloudier afternoon in Ottawa, but the high temperature still warmer than average.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa on Sunday calls for increasing cloudiness through the morning with a high of 15 C by the afternoon.
The typical high this time of year is closer to 12 C.
Overnight is looking cloudy with a low of 4 C.
Monday’s outlook is cloudy with a good chance of showers through the day and a high of 11 C.
Tuesday’s high is just 7 C with a chance of showers and some periods of sunshine.
Wednesday’s outlook is cloudy with a chance of rain.
'Let Haiti decide its own destiny': Canada sends armoured vehicles to Haiti, but experts question involvement
A shipment of armoured vehicles from Canada and the U.S. arrived in Haiti on Saturday as violence ensues in the nation, but some experts are questioning Canada's decision to intervene.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Canada
As provinces across the country report a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations amid emerging variants and the upcoming flu season, health experts are advising Canadians to not let their guards down.
Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk
Pro-Kremlin officials on Sunday blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor's office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people.
'Loud and clear': Ken Sim and ABC party see decisive election victory in Vancouver
In a decisive victory, Ken Sim has ousted incumbent Kennedy Stewart to become the next mayor of Vancouver.
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
Sask. Premier Scott Moe looks to follow Quebec’s lead in push for more provincial autonomy
In a push for more provincial autonomy to develop its natural resources, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he may follow Quebec’s lead and make unilateral changes to the Constitution.
Russia military range shooting leaves 11 dead, 15 wounded
Two men on Saturday fired at troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, killing 11 and wounding 15 others, before getting killed, the Russian Defence Ministry said.
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
David Suzuki goes on profanity-laden rant at federal government news conference
Environmentalist David Suzuki ranted to federal government ministers, media and tourism industry workers at a news conference Friday afternoon in Vancouver.
Atlantic
Cape Breton police arrest suspect after shooting on Rotary Drive in Sydney
Cape Breton Regional Police has arrested a suspect following a shooting in Sydney.
'My friends, they died. For what?': Ukrainians in Halifax protest war
Two-dozen Ukrainians gathered in Halifax’s Peace and Friendship Park Saturday afternoon to protest the war in their home country.
Cardy’s letter puts French immersion reform back on N.B.’s front-burner
Dominic Cardy’s messy resignation from New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs’ cabinet is setting the stage for French immersion reform to recur as one of the province’s signature controversies.
Toronto
Here’s the results of OLG’s second highest Lotto Max draw in history
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation history took place last night.
Air Canada check-in issues at Pearson causes flight delays, cancellations
Four Air Canada flights were cancelled Friday evening and several more were delayed at Toronto Pearson airport due to a technical issue.
How many people voted in advance for the Toronto election?
Advance voter turnout for Toronto’s municipal election fell nearly 30 per cent compared to the 2014 election.
Montreal
Electric or bust: A snapshot of recent EV and battery announcements in Quebec and Ontario
In the last 19 months, 10 new investments in critical mineral mining, battery and electric vehicle production have been announced in Ontario and Quebec. Canada has development agreements with two of Germany's biggest automakers who don't have a presence in Canada beyond dealerships.
Quebec author Simon Roy receives medically-assisted dying after battle with brain cancer
After battling brain cancer, Quebec author Simon Roy received medical assistance in dying Saturday afternoon, Éditions du Boréal said in a statement.
Top-seeded Canadian Auger-Aliassime gets set for Firenze Open final
Top-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime cruised into the men's singles final at the Firenze Open with a straight-sets semifinal win over third-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday. He plays on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Northern Ontario
Hwy 64 closed near Verner; no access from HWY 535 or Poirier Road
Highway 64 is closed in both directions at Michel Road in Macpherson Township, south of Verner, due to a collision.
North Bay council candidate not withdrawing nomination in wake of criminal charges; "I don’t believe in violence"
North Bay city council candidate Sheldon Forgette is not withdrawing his nomination for the upcoming election, despite currently facing multiple criminal charges.
Moosonee assault victim dies, murder charges laid
The 15-year-old victim of the serious assault on Oct. 6 in Moosonee, Ont. has died in hospital from their injuries; murder charges have been filed.
London
Local rally for Ukraine calls for more military help
More than 100 gathered at London’s Victoria Park to support Ukraine Saturday.
London, Ont. rally for rights and freedom in Iran
Members of the London, Ont. Iranian community and their supporters gathered for a walking rally around Victoria Park on Saturday.
Winnipeg
Policing, social supports major topics at mayoral forum for newcomers
Eight out of eleven mayoral candidates met at a unique forum focusing on issues surrounding newcomers and immigrants Saturday.
One person sent to hospital after Selkirk Avenue house explosion
One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition after a house explosion in Shaugnessy Park Friday night.
'It's very fun for them': Winnipeg families learn about fire safety at WFPS open house
It was a day of fun and fire prevention facts as the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) held its annual open house Saturday.
Kitchener
Memorial held in skatepark in honour of recently deceased Kitchener, Ont. woman
On a sunny Saturday afternoon in Waterloo Park, the sounds of skateboards gliding across pavement filled the park as family and friends of Jaqueline McDermott gathered to remember the young woman.
'I started crying': Samantha Hild announced as the first-ever Oktoberfest Ambassador
Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest has announced Kitchener’s Samantha Hild as the first-ever Oktoberfest Ambassador after the title shifted from Miss Oktoberfest.
Female transported to hospital after disturbance in Kitchener park
A female has been sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries while another individual was sprayed with a noxious substance.
Calgary
Family continues to seek justice in 15-year cold case murder of Jackie Crazybull
Family, friends, and members of the Blood Tribe laced up their shoes and marched Saturday in effort to seek justice for an Indigenous Calgary woman whose murder remains unsolved more than 15 years later.
What makes a great public space? A new Calgary project wants your feedback
A community engagement project in northeast Calgary is aiming to answer one question: what makes a great public space?
3-year-old found by passerby after wandering away from Mahogany daycare
Good timing on the part of a passerby may have saved a child who vanished from a daycare in the southeast Calgary community of Mahogany on Wednesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
Mother of woman found dead at Sask. golf course wants answers from RCMP
The mother of a woman found dead in northeastern Saskatchewan is urging the RCMP to do all it can in its investigation.
Saskatoon police investigating after RCMP-involved shooting
A 49-year-old man is in police custody after an RCMP-involved shooting on Saturday.
'This is a rare property': Nearly $5 million home hits the market in Saskatoon
A home on Saskatchewan Crescent West is for sale with a record listing price of $4.95 million.
Edmonton
Ralph's Handi Mart closes after 35 years of sustaining Strathearn community
Saturday marked the end of an era for the Saleh family and Edmonton's Strathearn community as Ralph's Handi Mart closed its doors.
Elks lose 28-23 at home again after Argos late push
The Edmonton Elks continue to find ways to lose home games.
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
Vancouver
'You sent a very big message': Brenda Locke wins Surrey mayor's race
Brenda Locke has defeated Doug McCallum to become the next mayor of Surrey, the CTV News Decision Desk has declared.
Last-minute drama in tight Surrey mayoral race
It was a rollercoaster of a night for supporters Doug McCallum and the Safe Surrey Coalition.
Regina
Regina police charge man with assault in stabbing incident
Officers with the Regina Police Service (RPS) responded to an incident that ended with one man injured and another arrested.
Rally in Regina shows support for imprisoned journalist
A rally supporting Australian journalist Julian Assange was held in Regina on Saturday.
