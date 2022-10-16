Clouds to move in but temperatures still comfortable

A clear morning will make way to a cloudier afternoon in Ottawa, but the high temperature still warmer than average.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa on Sunday calls for increasing cloudiness through the morning with a high of 15 C by the afternoon.

The typical high this time of year is closer to 12 C.

Overnight is looking cloudy with a low of 4 C.

Monday’s outlook is cloudy with a good chance of showers through the day and a high of 11 C.

Tuesday’s high is just 7 C with a chance of showers and some periods of sunshine.

Wednesday’s outlook is cloudy with a chance of rain.