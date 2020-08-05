OTTAWA -- The grey skies are going to clear up, Ottawa.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a cloudy start to Wednesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers, including the risk of a thunderstorm in the morning.

But after that, expect a mix of sun and cloud before the weather clears later in the evening.

After that, it’s smooth sailing. Thursday will be sunny with a high of 26 C, Friday will be sunny and 27 C, and Saturday will be sunny and 29 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 30 C.

Right now, Monday and Tuesday next week are expected to have showers.