OTTAWA -- The forecast calls for a grey, sombre Remembrance Day in Ottawa, with clouds and rain showers.

Environment Canada is predicting rain showers through the morning, ending near noon, with a 30 per cent chance of lingering showers through the afternoon.

The Royal Canadian Legion is asking people not to gather at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa for today's Remembrance Day service, and to watch it on TV instead, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CTV will broadcast the Remembrance Day ceremony starting at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will begin at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Wednesday started out with record-breaking heat and it is only expected to get warmer.

At 1 a.m., the start of the climatological day, a temperature of 17.2°C was observed at the Ottawa airport, breaking the 2002 high temperature record of 16.5°C.

Wednesday's high is 23°C.

Last year, Ottawa saw a record-breaking snowfall on Remembrance Day.

This is the fourth day in a row that this November heat wave broke records. Tuesday's official high was 23.4°C, eclipsing the 1948 record of 19.4°C. High temperature records were also set on Sunday and Monday.

However, seasonal temperatures are expected to return this week. Overnight, the temperature is expected to rapidly plunge back down to 0°C under a clear sky.

Thursday's forecast includes sunshine and a high of 11°C, which is still about five degrees above normal.

On Friday, expect another sunny day with a high of 7°C.

Saturday's outlook calls for sunshine and a high of 6°C.