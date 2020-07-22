OTTAWA -- Expect a cloudy day with some rain in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a few showers starting in the afternoon. There's also the risk of a thunderstorm early this evening.

The high will be 26 C, with the humidex making it feel like 31.

Expect the showers to end overnight heading into Thursday, which will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 26 C.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers Thursday evening.

After that, the sun returns heading into the weekend. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all expected to have a mix of sun and cloud with high temperatures in the late 20s and low 30s.