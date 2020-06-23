OTTAWA -- The National Capital Commission (NCC) says its pilot project to provide physical distancing space on some city streets during the COVID-19 pandemic will continue late into the summer.

The NCC says the daily closure of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, and the weekend closures on the Sir John A. Macdonald and Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkways, will continue until September 7.

PILOT PROJECTS EXTENDED | The closure of NCC parkways to motor vehicle traffic in Ottawa will be extended until Sept 7!



✅ Queen Elizabeth Driveway | Daily, 8am-8pm

✅ Sir John A. Macdonald & Sir George-Étienne Cartier | Weekends, 8am-4pm



Info: https://t.co/PP7c9QRsUR |#ottnews pic.twitter.com/oPgi8pq6GP — National Capital Commission (@NCC_CCN) June 23, 2020

The Queen Elizabeth Driveway is closed to vehicle traffic every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. between Laurier Avenue and Fifth Avenue.

The Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway is closed on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day between Booth Street and Carling Avenue.

The Sir George-Étienne Cartier Parkway is closed on weekends from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day between the Aviation Parkway and St. Joseph Boulevard.

The NCC says these closures will be in effect on Civic Holiday, Aug. 3, and Labour Day, Sept. 7. The closures will not be in place on Canada Day on the Parkways but will be in place on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway.

The NCC is asking anyone who has taken advantage of the street closures to fill out a survey on their website.