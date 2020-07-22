OTTAWA -- Closing arguments are expected to wrap up Wednesday in the manslaughter trial of Ottawa police Const. Daniel Montsion, who is charged in the death of Abdirahman Abdi four years ago this week.

The arguments were initially scheduled to be heard in April, but proceedings were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The crown and defence have been presenting their closing arguments via Zoom video conference.

Montsion pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

The crown says when considering the video footage of Abdirahman Abdi’s fatal arrest, the force used by Constable Daniel Montsion was “over the top.”

Crown attorney Phil Perlmutter says Montsion had a duty to consider de-escalation and that in their view he failed to do that which meant he didn’t follow his training.

Montsion punched Abdi several times while wearing gloves with reinforced knuckles. The crown alleges they were “used as weapons.” Montsion’s defence team argued the gloves were part of his uniform, purchased by his supervisor and not offensive equipment.

In the final day of closing arguments, Perlmutter quoted the testimony of pathologist Dr. Christopher Milroy about Abdi’s broken nose when he said “the evidence indicates that this occurred from the blows to Mr. Abdi’s face, the gloves by officer 2 and that’s constable Montsion, would’ve caused more damage in punching than an uncovered fist."

Perlmutter says as a result, Montsion "had to know multiple punches to the head or the face with gloves, which according to Dr. Milroy caused the broken nose…that’s evidence which that leaves you open to find that the force used was likely to cause gross bodily harm.”

In his evidence, Milroy testified “multiple punches alone, combined with Mr. Abdi’s heart disease were sufficient to cause death.”

As for the defence theory that Abdi's broken nose was caused by Constable David Weir when he jumped on Abdi's back and not Montsion's blows, Perlmutter said "that’s at best speculative…there’s simply no evidence of that.”

Montsion's defence lawyers will be able to reply to the Crown's closing arguments Wednesday afternoon.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond.