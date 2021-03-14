OTTAWA -- The start of daylight saving time is a signal that spring is right around the corner, but it feels like the middle of winter in Ottawa today.

Did you remember to move your clocks forward one hour Sunday morning? Daylight saving time began at 2 a.m. Sunday, with clocks moving ahead.

If you're heading outside today to enjoy the extra hour of sunlight, bundle up. The forecast calls for below seasonal temperatures for the next two days.

A few flurries will end Sunday morning, then a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. The temperature will fall to -6C on Sunday, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 16.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of -17C. With the wind chill it will feel like minus 25 overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for sunny skies on Monday, and a high of -5C. It will be clear Monday night, with a low of -14C.

Temperatures move above seasonal on Tuesday. It will be sunny with a high of 3C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 7C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 2C and a low of -7C.

EXTRA HOUR OF DAYLIGHT

The arrival of daylight saving time means an extra hour of daylight in the evening.

The sun will set at 7:06 p.m., one hour later than Saturday.