

CTVNewsOttawa.ca staff





OTTAWA - Climate activists are planning to halt traffic on the Laurier Avenue Bridge in downtown Ottawa today.

Protesters with ‘Extinction Rebellion’ will be meeting at Confederation Park at 10 a.m. It’s unclear how long the demonstration will disrupt traffic.

‘Extinction Rebellion’ is a global environmental movement that aims to use civil disobedience to call upon government action. In recent weeks, protests have blocked roads, bridges and airports in cities around the world.