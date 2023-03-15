Clear skies, windy weather in Ottawa on Wednesday
It will be a cool and breezy day in the capital on Wednesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 3 C today.
It will be windy throughout the day with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour. The wind chill will make it feel more like -13 this morning.
Skies will stay clear this evening before clouds roll in around midnight. Temperatures will fall to -4 C overnight.
It will be a cloudy, snowy day in the capital tomorrow. Thursday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of light snow late in the morning and in the afternoon.
The high will be 2 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -8 in the morning.
There will be a 60 per cent chance of flurries Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to -2 C overnight.
On Friday – periods of snow and a high of 0 C.
