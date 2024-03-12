Clear skies, double digit temperatures in the forecast for Tuesday

OTTAWA
    It will be another unusually warm day in Ottawa on Tuesday.

    Environment Canada's forecast shows it will remain sunny throughout the day with a high of 11 C. The wind chill will dip to minus 6 C this morning.

    The low will be minus 2 C overnight with a wind chill of minus 6 C.

    It's another in a streak of warmer-than-average temperatures seen in the capital this last month.

    The average high temperature for March 12 is 1 C and a low of minus 8 C, according to Environment Canada.

    While Ottawa won't be seeing the record-breaking heat seen last week, conditions are expected to remain clear throughout the week with double-digit temperatures until the weekend.

    Wednesday's forecast shows mainly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of rain showers in the morning and a risk of freezing rain. The high will be 11 C with a low of 1 C.

    Thursday shows a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 13 C.

    Clouds and rain will return this weekend, with Friday's forecast calling for clouds and rain overnight with a high of 8 C.

    Saturday and Sunday shows clouds with a chance of rain showers or flurries.

