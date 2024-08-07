Clear skies, below-seasonal temperatures in Ottawa Wednesday

A break from last weekend's scorching temperatures is expected to continue with below-temperatures expected in Ottawa on Wednesday and the rest of the week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Aug. 7 shows sunny skies with a high of 24 C. UV index will be 7 or "high."

Temperatures are expected to dip further tonight, with a low of 10 C overnight.

The average temperature for Aug. 7 in Ottawa is 26 C, according to Environment Canada.

Environment Canada had called for a return to more normal temperatures in August after a hot and humid July.

The mean temperature in Ottawa in July was 21.6 C.

Normal temperatures, rain this week

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-20's throughout the week with increasing clouds and rain through the weekend.

Thursday's forecast shows sunny conditions with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Winds are expected to pick up to 30 km/h early in the afternoon.

Friday calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 22 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 25 C. Rain is expected on Sunday and Monday.