

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The clean-up is underway after the first major snowstorm of the season.

Environment Canada says 17 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa Airport on Tuesday, just missing the record of greatest snowfall on December 12 of 21.8 cm.

The snow caused delays on OC Transpo, STO and school bus routes. The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority reported delays of up to 30 minutes for buses Tuesday morning.

Over 300 pieces of equipment were deployed to clear Ottawa roads and sidewalks.

City of Ottawa area manager, core roads Bryden Denyes says the city focused on priority routes and bus routes on Wednesday, adding overnight the city “would shift to a residential run overnight.”

Below seasonal temperatures are now expected to stick around Ottawa through the weekend. It will feel like -25 with wind chill Wednesday night.