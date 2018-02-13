

CTV Ottawa





The 2018 RBC Bluesfest line-up includes a sprinkle of classic rock bands such as the Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews Band, Beck, Jethro Tull and Bryan Adams.

Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan says the line-up is diverse and includes a number of music genres. Monahan will be a guest on CTV News at Noon with Michael O'Byrne on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Other acts include Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes, rap star Shaggy, and Chromeo. See full list below.

Festival Passes

The one day pre-sale will be held Thursday, February 15th, 2018 starting at 10 a.m. until midnight.

The under 19 pre-sale full festival pass is priced at $109 plus HST.

There's a new pass this year for the under 25 crowd which is $139 plus HST.

An adult festival pass starts at $209 plus HST.

The general on sale starts Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at 10 a.m.

RBC Bluesfest is held at Lebreton Flats from July 5 to 15, 2018

The other acts at RBC Bluesfest 2018 include: