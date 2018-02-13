Classic rock bands take centre stage at 2018 RBC Bluesfest
Dave Grohl from the band Foo Fighters performs during the Corona Capital music festival in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 12:01AM EST
The 2018 RBC Bluesfest line-up includes a sprinkle of classic rock bands such as the Foo Fighters, Dave Matthews Band, Beck, Jethro Tull and Bryan Adams.
Bluesfest executive director Mark Monahan says the line-up is diverse and includes a number of music genres. Monahan will be a guest on CTV News at Noon with Michael O'Byrne on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.
Other acts include Canadian superstar Shawn Mendes, rap star Shaggy, and Chromeo. See full list below.
Festival Passes
The one day pre-sale will be held Thursday, February 15th, 2018 starting at 10 a.m. until midnight.
The under 19 pre-sale full festival pass is priced at $109 plus HST.
There's a new pass this year for the under 25 crowd which is $139 plus HST.
An adult festival pass starts at $209 plus HST.
The general on sale starts Friday, Feb. 16, 2018 at 10 a.m.
RBC Bluesfest is held at Lebreton Flats from July 5 to 15, 2018
The other acts at RBC Bluesfest 2018 include:
- Foo Fighters
- Dave Matthews Band
- Beck
- Jethro Tull
- Bryan Adams
- Shawn Mendes
- Shaggy
- Chromeo
- Rae Sremmurd
- Sturgill Simpson
- Rise Against
- Brett Eldredge
- Three Days Grace
- Zeds Dead
- Jessie Reyez
- The War On Drugs
- Courtney Barnett
- BROCKHAMPTON
- Chromeo
- Colin James
- St. Paul & The Broken Bones
- Shaggy
- Oh Wonder
- Ghostface Killah
- Lighthouse
- Passenger
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Naughty By Nature
- The Strumbellas
- M. Ward
- Greta Van Fleet
- Keys N Krates
- Grandtheft
- Yaeji
- Hanson
- Benjamin Booker
- Noname
- Dear Rouge
- Kimbra
- Kodie Shane
- Lauv
- Beth Hart
- The Spencer Lee Band
- Chelsea Cutler
- Nick Lowe with Los Straitjackets
- Larkin Poe
- RL Boyce
- The Julian Taylor Band
- Fortunate Ones
- Jupiter & Okwess
- Andrew "Jr. Boy" Jones
- Molly Tuttle
- The Suitcase Junket
- Sweet Crude
- John Németh
- Hat Fitz & Cara
- Steve Hill
- The Texas Horns
- The Split
- MonkeyJunk
- Red Young
- Liza Anne
- Mr. Sipp
- Bob Log III
- A.J. Croce
- The Lachy Doley Group
- Anthony Geraci
- Brandon Santini
- Vanessa Collier
- TJ Wheeler
- Alanna Sterling & The Silvers
- Amos the Transparent
- Andrew Cassara
- Andrew Waines
- Animal Confession
- Aspects & Rita Carter
- Black Iri$h
- Brock Zeman
- Catriona Sturton
- City Fidelia
- Cody Coyote
- Graven
- Her Harbour
- Hevve
- Joe McDonald & the Walkin' Hawks
- JW-Jones
- Kimberly Sunstrum
- Krystal Jyl and the Jacks
- leMeow
- Morris Ogbowu
- Okies
- Ray Montford Group
- River City Junction
- Stone Age Man
- TAPAS
- Tara Shannon
- The Angelina Hunter Trio
- The Bank Street Bonbons
- The PepTides
- The Town Cryers
- Vicki Brittle