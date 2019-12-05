OTTAWA -- It will be business as usual in schools across eastern Ontario today after a one-day strike by Ontario’s public high school teachers.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation held a one-day strike on Wednesday after contract talks broke down with the Ontario Government.

The job action forced the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa’s French public and Catholic schools to cancel classes for all elementary and secondary schools. The Upper Canada District School and the Renfrew County District School Board closed all secondary schools on Wednesday due to the strike.

In a statement, the Ottawa Carleton District School Board says classes and programs will resume as scheduled today. Student transportation services will also resume as scheduled.

In Ottawa, OSSTF members set up picket lines at 14 locations, including high schools and the offices of Progressive Conservative MPPs.

The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario launched a work-to-rule campaign last week.