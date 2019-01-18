Class action lawsuit filed in fatal bus crash
One week after the deadly OC Transpo crash at Westboro Station, a law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against the City of Ottawa and OC Transpo.
Merchant Law Group LLP says the class action lawsuit filed with the Superior Court of Justice in Ottawa seeks financial compensation for bus passengers, individuals injured on the platform and other persons affected by the Westboro bus accident. The law firm adds the class action litigation also seeks compensation for victims’ family members.
In a statement on its website, Merchant Law Group LLP says the class action includes "allegations that there are safety deficiencies in the design and operation of the public transportation system in Ottawa."
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
An OC Transpo double-decker bus crashed at the Westboro Station on January 11, killing three people and injuring 23 others.
Ottawa Police continues to investigate the cause of the crash, with assistance from the Transportation Safety Board.